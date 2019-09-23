2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) says President Donald Trump’s Ukraine controversy is worse than Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.

“It is a betrayal of the office at the scale of which I haven’t seen in my lifetime. I’d have to go back to, God, I don’t think Watergate even compares to what this is,” Booker told SiriusXM host Joe Madison on The Joe Madison Show Monday.

“This is such a betrayal of our ideals. It is such a betrayal of Congressional intent. And he needs to answer for this should the facts bear out. So I hope that this is not people saying, ‘Oh, it’s just Trump being Trump.’ No, this is a deep potential violation of our Constitution, of our values. And it is an impeachable offense,” Booker said.

“By the way, the fact that we don’t even have the whistleblower’s report in Congress is a violation of Congressional rules. It says in the whistleblower rule that the Inspector General shall give this information to the Intelligence Committee. Shall do it,” he continued.

“And then not giving it to Congress alone … is a violation of our law. So I think this is a moral moment. I think this is a moment of patriotism, Republican or Democrat, to be demanding the truth come out, and hold this president accountable for his actions,” Booker said.

[Image via Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

