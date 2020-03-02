comScore

BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar Dropping Out of 2020 Race

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropped out of the 2020 race on Monday, just one day before Super Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that Klobuchar will be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee.

Klobuchar is dropping out before her home state of Minnesota votes on Tuesday, along with a slate of other states that will award a large share of the available delegates. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Sunday night.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

