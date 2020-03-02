Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropped out of the 2020 race on Monday, just one day before Super Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that Klobuchar will be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee.

BREAKING: @amyklobuchar is dropping out of the presidential race, will fly to Dallas tonight to join Biden and endorse — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) March 2, 2020

Klobuchar is dropping out before her home state of Minnesota votes on Tuesday, along with a slate of other states that will award a large share of the available delegates. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Sunday night.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

