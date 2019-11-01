comScore

BREAKING: Beto O’Rourke Drops Out of 2020 Race

By Connor MannionNov 1st, 2019, 5:36 pm

Scott Eisen/Getty

2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination, saying he will not be running for another office either.

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” the former Texas congressman said, also linking to a Medium post.


“Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country,” he writes in the post.

“I decided to run for President because I believed that I could help bring a divided country together in common cause to confront the greatest set of challenges we’ve ever faced. … We should be proud of what we fought for and what we were able to achieve,” he writes.

O’Rourke had begun his campaign with a lot of buzz coming off a close U.S. Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz, but failed to gain traction in the crowded primary field as the campaign went on.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: