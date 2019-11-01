2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination, saying he will not be running for another office either.

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” the former Texas congressman said, also linking to a Medium post.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020. I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I’m going to be proud to support whoever she or he is. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019



“Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country,” he writes in the post.

“I decided to run for President because I believed that I could help bring a divided country together in common cause to confront the greatest set of challenges we’ve ever faced. … We should be proud of what we fought for and what we were able to achieve,” he writes.

O’Rourke had begun his campaign with a lot of buzz coming off a close U.S. Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz, but failed to gain traction in the crowded primary field as the campaign went on.

