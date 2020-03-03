Joe Biden has officially won Virginia.

The commanding win has given Biden plenty more delegates in the 2020 Democratic primary. Virginia is additionally a rather diverse state in comparison to the others participating in Super Tuesday, making it an important get for the race thus far.

Prior to Super Tuesday, Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, emphasized the state was not a lock for any one candidate: “Virginia provides an interesting test on Super Tuesday. A wide range of candidates appeal to voters here and it is very much a jump ball at this point.”

The polls showed a fluid race for the primary, as leaders changed throughout the week — particularly after Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out.

FiveThirtyEight’s last forecast before the election revealed Biden had a commanding lead in the state. Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg had previously both held leads in Virginia until Monday, and Biden was likely bolstered by endorsements from Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

FiveThirtyEight editor Nate Silver anticipated that Biden had a 98% chance of winning Virginia’s primary prior to Super Tuesday.

