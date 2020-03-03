Super Tuesday is finally here. The race has been significantly narrowed down and the only candidates left are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard.
Several other candidates rallied around Biden in the last few days, so we will see how much the former veep will benefit tonight.
Super Tuesday live updates here!
ALABAMA – JOE BIDEN
ARKANSAS – TBD
CALIFORNIA – TBD
COLORADO – TBD
MAINE – TBD
MASSACHUSETTS – TBD
MINNESOTA – TBD
NORTH CAROLINA – Joe Biden
OKLAHOMA – TBD
TENNESSEE – TBD
TEXAS – TBD
UTAH – TBD
VERMONT – Bernie Sanders
VIRGINIA – Joe Biden
AMERICAN SAMOA- Michael Bloomberg
