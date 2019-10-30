comScore

BREAKING: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Announces Social Media Giant Stopping All Political Ads

By Joe DePaoloOct 30th, 2019, 4:18 pm

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has just announced that the social media giant is stopping all political ads on the platform.

In a Tweetsorm posted Wednesday afternoon, Dorsey spelled out the rationale behind his company’s decision.

“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally,” Dorsey wrote. “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

The Twitter CEO added later, “This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.”

The move comes days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled before the House Financial Services committee about political advertising on that platform — notably, the lack of fact-checking, and attempts by Russia to interfere in the election.

Here is the rest of the Tweetstorm:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: