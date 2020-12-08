Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, diplomatically avoided directly firing back at President Donald Trump after the latter angrily called him out on Twitter and said he should be replaced. Yet, Duncan pointedly noted that a “mountain of misinformation continues to fly in to” his state and is still polluting the discourse about the results of the 2020 election.

On Monday, Trump had singled out Duncan for attacks and personal insults, calling him “too dumb or too corrupt” because the Georgia official refused to deny the reality that Trump had lost the state to Biden.

During a Tuesday evening appearance on CNN’s OutFront, host Erin Burnett asked Duncan what his reaction was to being targeted by the president and accused of conspiring against his re-election.

“I actually replied this morning,” Duncan said, before trying to tiptoe around angering Trump’s base with the Georgia Senate runoff election still to come. “I got a good night’s sleep and thanked him for four great years of leadership for this country and highly encouraged him to get the senators elected. That’s what we have to do. I’m not going to reply negatively. I was raised better than that and more importantly, I’m raising three boys right now and I want them to watch dad react the way that I’m telling them to react.”

The CNN host then noted that he had received death threats from MAGA fans for unequivocally debunking Trump’s many election conspiracy theories about why he lost.

“Did you ever think it would come to this?” she asked.

“No, especially not,” Duncan acknowledged, before throwing a subtle jab in the president’s direction. “But, you know, it is alarming to see the mountains of misinformation that continue to fly in from folks you know and trust. My job is to make sure that Governor [Brian] Kemp and state attorney general Chris Karr conduct a fair, legal election. That’s our job. That’s what we’re doing. That’s what we worked hard for.”

“I think the Supreme Court ruling today was another data point that continues to drive home the narrative that it’s time to move on,” Duncan added moments later, referring to that court’s summary denial of an attempt to overturn Biden’s certified victory in Pennsylvania. “The guy I worked for did not win… It’s time for us as a country and as a party to move on.”

