Fox News’ Chris Wallace said of course the debates are going to happen, smacking down speculation that Donald Trump and Joe Biden won’t face off.

There’s been some talk about whether the debates would happen, following recent comments and op-eds suggesting Biden shouldn’t do it. This week Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden shouldn’t debate the president because “I do not think the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody associates with truth, evidence, data, and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.”

Bill Hemmer asked Wallace Friday if there’s a chance the debates don’t happen.

Wallace completely smacked this down as “just talk” and said “there’s not a chance in the world” the debates don’t happen. And if one of them did back out, he added, they would be “rightfully roasted.”

He also noted that Biden himself said he plans on going to the debates.

As for Pelosi, Wallace added, “maybe she was trolling the president.”

