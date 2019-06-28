NBC’s Chuck Todd pressed a Joe Biden surrogate on his difficult performance on stage, saying some people “asked is he adequately prepared.”

“There are some people that watched the debate and asked is he adequately prepared,” Todd said.”This seems to be painting an image that he didn’t want to do a lot of debate prep.”

Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield disagreed, saying “he was absolutely prepared. Again, I think you saw him make his case. And the argument that he’s making in this primary is actually sort of a unique one and actually a pretty transformational one,” speaking about Biden’s message of working for compromise.

Todd also discussed Biden taking a hit against the Department of Education when talking about his opposition to busing during the civil rights era.

“When I heard him say I was fighting the Department of Education, the only people that trashed the Department of Education in my lifetime have been on the right. It was one of those ‘you’re like what?'” Todd said to Bedingfield Friday.

“I think you heard him make the case for himself best today,” Bedingfield responded.

Todd then asked “Does he think he was on the wrong side of this issue?”

Bedingfield said no and continued “He was vice president with Barack Obama for eight years, and I don’t think anybody believes that when Barack Obama took a look at his record that he decided he was going to put a segregationist on the ticket.”

“Does the vice president think this was a fair hit?” Todd asked about Biden’s exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris.

“It’s a debate and people are going to try to score points, and that’s fine, and that’s how debates work,” Bedingfield responded.

