CNN senior White House correspondent Pamela Brown portrayed a Trump campaign effort coming apart at the seams as its elections lawsuits continue to fail, with top officials angrily hurling claims of dishonesty and obscenities at each other in a highly charged Oval Office meeting with the president.

During an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 on Monday night, Brown offered shocking details in a behind-the-scenes account of the meeting, which Donald Trump himself had convened at the White House after he was apparently shocked by his legal team’s decision to abandon an election lawsuit in Arizona.

As of Monday, almost all of the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to contest the election in several swing states had fallen apart.

“Last week, the president was upset when he found out his campaign was dropping the Arizona lawsuit, so he summoned officials to the Oval Office, and campaign officials and lawyers,” she recounted. “Rudy Giuliani was on the phone and I’m told by multiple sources that it became very contentious with Rudy Giuliani accusing the Trump campaign lawyers of lying to the president, even though they had been telling him the truth that the odds were stacked against him and that he likely would not be able to change the outcome of the election. Rudy called them liars. in response, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark fired back at him and called him an f-ing a-hole. This was all unfolding in the Oval Office.

“The next day, Rudy Giuliani was put in charge by President Trumps,” Brown added. “Rudy’s strategy here is essentially to go guns-a-blazing, fight until the bitter end and to focus on conspiracy theories. Rudy has been pushing these conspiracy theories about election software made by the company Dominion and alleging changing votes. There is no evidence to support this.”

In fact, the baseless claims about Dominion have been debunked by several news sources as well as Fox & Friends morning host Steve Doocy.

“I am sure it’s a crack team who has replaced them if it’s been appointed by Rudy Giuliani,” host Anderson Cooper dryly responded. “There’s also those on his team, including family members, who did not agree with this approach, correct?”

“There are essentially two camps here,” Brown explained. “In one camp you have Rudy Giuliani aligned with the president’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump…”

“Sure, great company…” Cooper broke in again, the snark dripping from his tone.

Slightly thrown by Cooper’s joke, Brown took a moment to recover and then continued.

“They have the attitude of we just need to keep fighting and never give up, guns-a-blazing,” she continued. “That’s one camp. Pretty much everyone else is in consensus that there is no path here for the president. And the majority of White House officials, aides, allies, the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and the Trump campaign lawyers, they know that, look, there is no chance for the president to overcome this. They told the president that. They’ve been honest with him.”

“Talking to sources, there has been a shift,” she said, wrapping up her report. “Last week sources thought the president this week would come out and say something and about the fact that he did not win the election in his own words and allow for the transition would happen. Now there is a change in tune and they’re very concerned that’s not going to happen now with Rudy at the helm.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]