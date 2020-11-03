CNN took President Donald Trump live Tuesday afternoon as he spoke at RNC offices in Virginia. And once again the president railed against the Supreme Court decision with respect to the voting in Pennsylvania.

When Trump was done Don Lemon said he’s not sure the network should have aired his “propaganda.”

He started with a fact-check because “basically we heard a lot of propaganda from the president of the United States,” and pushing back on Trump’s repeated statements about how everyone should know the results by the end of Election Day.

“There’s nothing unusual about the votes being counted after election day.”

Lemon also knocked the president for talking about “tremendous unity in the country,” siting the recent incident with a Biden campaign bus in Texas.

Finally he remarked, “I almost feel like I’m not sure if we should be running this propaganda video as people are still going to the polls to vote today because not much of what he said if anything was true.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

