President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said the Trump campaign should claim victory in states that look favorable to him “as early as possible.”

During an appearance (flagged by progressive watchdog group Media Matters) on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s War Room show, Giuliani said, “I don’t think these early votes are going to be as bad as they think. We shouldn’t assume it. We should assume if he has a credible lead — a point or more — we’ll call the state and we should put it in his column and we start off from there and then he should claim victory.”

After being asked by Bannon “at what time, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., does the president of the United States claim victory?” Giuliani responded, “Can’t say yet. I think they would really criticize us if we said, you know, we know in advance when we’re gonna do it.”

“I think we have to consider it, look at it, see what we’re presented with. I mean as early as possible to get the suspense over for the American people,” he continued, adding, “It’s been rare in recent years that we’ve been able to do it by 10 or 11.”

“I remember when I was running for mayor, we would always try do it for the 10 or 11 o’clock news,” Giuliani concluded.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the election should be over on election day and not dragged out for days or weeks.

“I think it’s a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over,” he said on Sunday. “I think it’s terrible when we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers.”

On Friday, he declared, “The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later!”

The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Watch above via War Room.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]