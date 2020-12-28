ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams thoroughly dismantled the “embarrassing” and “un-American” lawsuit brought by far right House Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) that would empower Vice President Mike Pence to ignore the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

During his SiriusXM program on Monday, Abrams called out the breathtakingly anti-democratic nature of Gohmert’s suit, which would effectively grant the President of the Senate — in this case Pence — the unilateral ability to count or dismiss state certified electors and override the will of the American voters.

“I think it’s important to provide the necessary context, and the context is: This is craaazy!” Abrams said of the Gohmert legal gambit, kicking off the discussion. “Let’s even assume that there are competing electors out there, which they’re aren’t, but let’s assume there were. According to this lawsuit, the vice president of the losing incumbent could basically always make sure that the sitting president can retain power no matter what the voters said, how much he loses by, and what the Electoral College results were.”

“This isn’t close; it’s not an open legal question. This is embarrassing, it is undemocratic, it is un-American,” Abrams emphasized. “We should not use be ignoring or rejecting this claim. We should be condemning it, we should be mocking it. Because it’s not just crazy. It’s so dangerous and so dishonest.”

Abrams then brought on Fordham Univ. law professor, Jed Shugerman, whose argument for why Pence cannot block or refuse to certify Biden’s Electoral College win on January 6th was profiled in a recent Law & Crime post.

Listen to the audio above, via SiriusXM POTUS Channel.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]