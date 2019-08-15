CNN’s David Axelrod trashed the suggestion, reportedly being floated by Joe Biden’s allies, that the former vice president scale back his campaign events to prevent gaffes.

Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, said Biden “either can cut it or he can’t, and the only way he can prove he can is to be an active and vigorous candidate.”

“He’s running for president of the United States, for God’s sake!” Axelrod added.

Axelrod was responding to a report in The Hill that quoted various anonymous Biden allies who floated scaling back his public appearances following a series of gaffes.

“This is bad advice,” Axelrod said. “You can’t cloister the candidate and win.” He also added that “it’s not only bad advice, it’s advice that should be given in private and not through the media!”

