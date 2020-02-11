The Iowa caucus fiasco has darkened the moods of Democratic campaigns just four days out of early voting in another state contest, the Nevada caucus.

Campaigns are frustrated and concerned with the lack of clarity about how the caucus process will work in the third Democratic contest, and zeroed in particularly on early voting, which is supposed to take place on an iPad, and how those votes will be counted at the same time as people who show up the day of the actual caucus, according to a report from The Nevada Independent.

A certain amount of small fires are expected on caucus days, with all of the opportunities for human error, but coming on the heels of Iowa, the Democratic Party can not afford another high-profile disaster this early in the primary cycle.

The Nevada State Democratic Party has tried to remain in communication with campaigns and moved to assure Democrats that its contest would not be a rerun of the Iowa chaos, announcing the day after the Iowa caucus that it was abandoning the two apps it planned to use.

But that hasn’t kept Democratic campaigns from worrying ahead of another high stakes primary caucus, with anxiety and confusion over the “tool” precinct leaders will use the day of, and one aide telling The Nevada Independent the drip, drip of information coming from Nevada party officials sounds “like they have their lawyer sitting next to them.”

