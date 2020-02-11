Progressive activist and Harvard professor Cornel West called President Donald Trump a “neo-fascist gangster” in the middle of a campaign event for Senator Bernie Sanders.

Speaking in New Hampshire on Monday, West electrified the crowd as he exclaimed that “we are going to remove our fellow citizen our neo-fascist gangster from the White House, now in Manchester. He’s got to go!”

“A neo-fascist believes that the rule of big military and big money, dividing people up by their color, by their class, by their sexual orientation, by their religion or non-religion to ensure we’re at each other’s throats rather than confronting the elites at the top? My brother Bernie Sanders says no!”

West went on from there with a rousing speech about how “the very future of democracy is at stake so this is no ordinary campaign this is a movement.”



