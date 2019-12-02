Duncan Hunter Says He is Leaving Congress, Pleading Guilty to Misusing Campaign Funds

Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter says he will leave Congress and will plead guilty to charges that he misused campaign funds.

Hunter said he is pleading guilty to spare his children from a public trial which was scheduled to begin next month. He told KUSI News that “not a single dime of taxpayer money is involved in this … I think it’s important that people know I did make mistakes.”

#KUSINews Exclusive: Congressman Duncan D. Hunter (@Rep_Hunter) announces that he will plead guilty to one count of misuse of campaign funds. Full Interview: https://t.co/Me55QGHNoZ pic.twitter.com/tZsRcZjO2C — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 2, 2019

“It’s been a privilege to serve in Congress for 11 years,” Hunter said, implicitly stating he was leaving office.

Hunter had already drawn a number of primary challengers in his district for 2020, alongside 2018 Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar again challenging him from the other side of the aisle.

Hunter said by pleading guilty he hoped that his wife, who was also charged and later admitted to misuse of campaign funds, would be spared prison time and he would accept any sentence handed down.

Court documents previously accused Hunter of using his campaign funds to carry out extramarital affairs with lobbyists. Hunter had previously contended the charges against him were a part of a “deep state” plot because he supported President Donald Trump.

Another Trump supporting Congressman, former New York Rep. Chris Collins, pleaded guilty to insider trading charges earlier this fall.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]