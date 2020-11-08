Fox News’ Howard Kurtz confirmed some reporting about Jared Kushner on election night during Sunday’s MediaBuzz.

A New York Times report last week detailed how Trump HQ “erupted” after Fox News called Arizona for Biden, a call that the network’s Decision Desk has repeatedly stood by in the face of attacks from Team Trump and public doubts from some of the network’s opinion hosts.

One notable detail from the Times report was that “Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was also in touch with Rupert Murdoch, the Fox News owner, as the night wore on.”

Kurtz brought up the backlash to Fox’s call on MediaBuzz and said, “There was strong pushback from the Trump campaign about that call. Some fox commentators challenged it on the air.”

“I can confirm that Jared Kushner called Rupert Murdoch to complain about the Arizona call,” Kurtz said, “which seemed crucial at the time.”

He added that a report that said the president himself called Murdoch was not true.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

