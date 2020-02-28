Sanders Powers To Lead In Texas Poll, Leading With Latinos, And Biden And Bloomberg Deadlocked in Second

A new Univision/University of Houston poll found that Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead in the critical Super Tuesday state of Texas, with support at 26%, while former Vice President Joe Biden and billionaire Mike Bloomberg are deadlocked at 20%.

The poll is another bright spot for Sanders who has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination and was tied with Biden in a Texas poll earlier this week. The poll, which oversampled Latino voters to dive more deeply into the issues that motivate them, found him again leading with Hispanics, garnering 31% of their support.

Latinos are more than 30% of the electorate in Texas, with the National Association of Latino Elected And Appointed Officials (NALEO) announcing they expect 2.2 million Texas Hispanics to cast ballots.

The poll is the latest evidence that Bloomberg is eating into Biden’s support around the country, though Bloomberg told the Houston Chronicle the idea is “ridiculous.”

The poll from Univision News in partnership with the Center for Mexican-American Studies at the University of Houston, had further bad news for Biden. He may win big in South Carolina with black voters on Saturday, but the poll found he is not only behind Sanders with Latino voters, who play a significant role in delegate-rich Super Tuesday states like Texas and California, but has now also slipped behind Bloomberg. The former New York City mayor is second with Latinos at 23%, while Biden is third at 19%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren slipped in this most recent Texas poll, with her support at 11%. With the margin of error for the poll at 3.1%, Warren would appear to be on the edge of being viable to win delegates. None of the other candidates appear poised to win delegates, with Pete Buttigieg at 6%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer at 2%.

All Texas voters, as well as Latinos specifically, identified lowering the cost of health care as their number one issue. Sanders who won with Hispanic voters in dominating fashion in Nevada, will find something else to like from the poll. When it comes to his polarizing Medicare for All plan, the Univision poll found 81% of Latinos registered in Texas are either strongly (51%) or somewhat (30%) in favor of the policy.

While it’s early, Texas appears poised to be competitive in November, the poll found, with 46% of registered voters saying they will support any Democratic candidate, while 45% say they will support President Donald Trump.

