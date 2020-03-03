With Super Tuesday’s “Joementum” full steam ahead, Joe Biden looks in much better shape than he did prior to the South Carolina primary.

And as Biden kept amassing big wins, George Conway — husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — maxed out to Biden’s campaign.

Conway has, of course, been a vocal critic of the Trump administration. His $2,800 donation to Biden is putting his money where his tweets are.

Biden has received a wave of support in the past few days after winning South Carolina. Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Biden earlier this week, and a number of notable Democratic figures also backed the former veep.

