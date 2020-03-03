comScore

SUPER TUESDAY: LIVE UPDATES

George Conway Donates Maximum Amount to Joe Biden as He Racks Up Super Tuesday Wins

By Josh FeldmanMar 3rd, 2020, 10:31 pm
George Conway Unleashes on Trump in Twitter Thread

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With Super Tuesday’s “Joementum” full steam ahead, Joe Biden looks in much better shape than he did prior to the South Carolina primary.

And as Biden kept amassing big wins, George Conway — husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — maxed out to Biden’s campaign.

Conway has, of course, been a vocal critic of the Trump administration. His $2,800 donation to Biden is putting his money where his tweets are.

Biden has received a wave of support in the past few days after winning South Carolina. Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Biden earlier this week, and a number of notable Democratic figures also backed the former veep.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: