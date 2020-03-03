Bernie Sanders Resolute Amid Super Tuesday Struggles: ‘I Tell You With Absolute Confidence, We Are Going to Win’

Despite a dismal series of early results, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) went full Joe Namath and issued an optimistic guarantee.

“Tonight, I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the democratic nomination,” Sanders told his supporters in Essex Junction, VT.

The Sanders decree came despite the fact that major outlets have — as of 10:20 p.m. ET — awarded seven states to former Vice President Joe Biden (AL, AR, MN, NC, OK, TN, VA) compared just two (CO and VT) for Sanders.

Acknowledging the new landscape of a race in which he was a sizable frontrunner until just days ago, Sanders took aim at Biden – without mentioning him by name.

“One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq, you’re looking at him,” Sanders said. “Another candidate voted for the war in Iraq. One of us has spent his entire life fighting against cuts in Social Security, [to] expand Social Security. Another candidate has been on the floor of the Senate calling for cuts to Social Security. Medicare, Medicaid and veterans programs. One of us led the opposition to disaster trade agreements which cost us millions of good paying jobs. That’s me. And another candidate voted for disastrous trade agreements.”

Watch above, via CNN.

