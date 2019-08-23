Conservative radio host Joe Walsh is reportedly attempting to get President Donald Trump Twitter critic George Conway to join his long-shot bid to primary the president.

The New York Times reported that Walsh met with the husband of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway on Thursday and asked him to join his nascent campaign in a senior role. Walsh is expected to announce his primary bid as soon as this weekend, according to previous reports.

Conway reportedly did not commit to anything but told Walsh he would consider it.

“I think Walsh’s plan to attack Trump for his dishonesty, amorality, instability and incompetence is absolutely the right approach, and I’ll do whatever I can to help,” Conway told The New York Times in an interview, though he declined to say whether he would formally join the campaign. Walsh, also a former GOP congressman from Illinois, would be the second challenger to Trump on the Republican side of the 2020 primary campaign. Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who ran for vice president as a libertarian in 2016, has already thrown his hat in the ring. [Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

