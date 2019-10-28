Even after the defections of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), and — who could forget? — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, there are still 18 Democrats vying for the chance for face President Donald Trump next November. Remarkably, according to a new report, one has aired more than three times the number of TV ads as his 17 opponents COMBINED.

And it hasn’t gotten him very far.

According to FiveThirtyEight (using data from the Kantar Media Analysis Group), billionaire Tom Steyer has lit a significant chunk of his fortune on fire by purchasing 43,200 television spots promoting his nascent candidacy. The rest of the field — again, let us stress, combined — has aired 16,415 ads.

So 78 percent of all ads in the 2020 race have been bought by Tom Steyer. And how many percent of the vote has it earned him?

One.

The latest polling average done by Real Clear Politics shows Steyer — the candidate of the one percent — polling at one percent.

Thanks to a few strong surveys, Steyer appears to be on track to make the next two presidential debates. Still, it’s hard to argue he’s gotten a lot of bang for his advertising buck.

