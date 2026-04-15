Trump Bashes Fox News for Covering ‘SLEAZEBAG’ Tom Steyer — Right After Interviewing His Favorite California Candidate

President Donald Trump slammed Fox News for “promoting” California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer (D) — whom he branded a “SLEAZEBAG” and “LOSER” — on Wednesday. But his timing didn’t make a ton of sense.

The president ripped the right-leaning news network in a Truth Social post. Trump said the channel was “making it possible” for Steyer to win “instead of talking about Republican Candidates” like Steve Hilton, whom the president has endorsed to succeed Gavin Newsom (D) as California’s next governor.

You can read the full thing below:

Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him “into play,” instead of talking about Republican Candidates, and really good ones like Steve Hilton, and Republicans? How can a Republican expect to win that State, with their Mail In Voting and Rigged Elections, when you have FoxNews promoting the Democrats? Nobody cares about Tom Steyer, he is a LOSER, but Fox is making it possible for a guy like this to win. VOTE FOR STEVE HILTON, AND TURN CALIFORNIA AROUND! President DONALD J. TRUMP

But the president’s post is a bit confusing for a few reasons. His post at 12:39 p.m. ET came about 40 minutes after Fox News had Hilton — a former host at the network — on to discuss his campaign.

And Fox News did not appear to run a “big piece” on Steyer on Wednesday. He was mentioned several times, but it was in relation to how much money he has raised, his policies, and how he was polling relative to other candidates.

Trump was likely talking about a graphic that ran during Hilton’s interview with Harris Faulkner around 11:50 a.m. ET. Faulkner mentioned Steyer’s anti-ICE agenda and the channel showed Steyer’s 5-Point Plan for combatting Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration simultaneously. You can watch that clip at the top of this story.

Faulkner then mentioned Steyer has spent $120 million to beat Hilton and other California candidates.

“No one wants Tom Steyer, and why he is trying to buy the election? He has no real support, and you can see why when he comes out with insanity like this,” Hilton said. “This is far-left extremism beyond anything we even saw under the Biden years. This is basically an extension of the Biden open borders policy agenda at the home front internally. It’s insanity. It’s completely dismantling any kind of immigration enforcement effectively.”

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