CBS, Twitter and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will host Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate, which can also be watched on BET or streamed online on CBSN.

The seven candidates who qualified for the Democratic debate are former Vice President Joe Biden, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

The debate will be broadcast live from Charleston, South Carolina, just a few days after Sanders won the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

Sanders is the delegate leader, for he additionally won in New Hampshire, while both he and Buttigieg have claimed victory in Iowa (though Sanders won the popular vote in all three states.)

Due to his lead, Sanders is expected to be the focus of his opponents at Tuesday’s debate. Bloomberg’s campaign already went after Sanders on Monday, posting a satirical Twitter thread imagining Sanders’s positions on several despots (it was deleted).

Bloomberg will presumably also be at the center of the debate after his poor performance last week. Many are also wondering who Warren will go after, as she was the most forceful candidate during the last debate.

This week’s Democratic debate is an important one, as it comes before the South Carolina primary this Saturday. It will also be the last before Super Tuesday, which marks the day that most states hold their primary elections.

The debate will start at 8 p.m. EST and is set to last roughly two hours.

