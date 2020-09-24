Bob Woodward called out President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to cast doubt on and delegitimize the upcoming 2020 election, with continual false claims about widespread fraud in mail-in voting and his refusal on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power unless millions of ballots are thrown out.

During an appearance on Deadline: White House on Thursday, Woodward explained in detail Trump’s long precedent of breaking norms, alienating his former top staffers and aides, and abdicating his duties as president — all of which he said he experienced while reporting his new book, Rage.

“One of the things we find in history — I’ve written about nine presidents, tried to study history some — is that when presidents come out and tell the truth to the country, Americans rally around and solve the problem,” Woodward noted.

“We have a president who has forsaken his basic duty to protect the country, to tell the truth and organize and plan, have some theory of the case what is he going to do as president. Time and time again we know and I’ve got more, endless examples of this, of him making decisions on impulse, tweeting, driving people crazy who work for him and then they leave or he fires them by tweet and he says the cruelest things.”

“I think the president in all of the things he’s doing here has forsaken a larger duty which is a moral duty to do what’s best for the country,” Woodward added. “This is a moral failure and a leadership failure. This idea about the election he’s predicting and almost wishing for a quadruple trainwreck on November 3rd.”

Host Nicolle Wallace then weighed in on the Trump comments.

“I wonder if it escalates things when it’s not just obliteration of norms, but also obliterating the constitution,” she asked.

“It’s not just challenging the constitution,” Woodward said, “it’s putting a dagger in the constitution.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

