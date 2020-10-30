Joe Biden Makes His ‘Closing Argument’ — To Fox News Audience

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made his final pitch to voters Friday — laying out his closing arguments to none other than the Fox News audience.

In an op-ed published by Fox News, the former vice president highlighted President Donald Trump’s failure to handle the coronavirus outbreak — explaining his own plan to control the pandemic and rebuild the economy.

Citing a study released by Columbia University, Biden explained to readers that up to 210,000 American deaths could have been avoided, blaming the president for mismanaging the epidemic.

“Choosing instead to lie to us, divide us and promise that the coronavirus pandemic would go away ‘like a miracle’ cost us irreplaceable lives and made our economic collapse far more painful than it ever should have been,” Biden wrote of Trump’s coronavirus response.

“President Trump campaigned in 2016 promising to lift up the forgotten man — but once he took office, he forgot him,” added the candidate. “He lost sight of working people. Now, not only has he given up on fighting this virus, he’s actively fighting to strip protections away from 130 million Americans with preexisting conditions.”

Biden stressed that he grew up with working families in Scranton, Pa in an effort to unify the nation — noting that Wall Street “didn’t build this country.”

The former vice president clarified his tax plan and promised that he would not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year but vowed to ensure the uber-wealthy pay their share.

“Americans need a president who sees the world like they do, and treats everyone with dignity and respect,” he added. “On Day One, I’ll mount an aggressive approach to control this virus and get us back to our lives. I’ll make sure that we don’t just recover from this economic slump, but build back better than before — creating an economy that deals everyone in.”

