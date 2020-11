2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is now projected to win the state and even the election.

Biden gained a lead of over 5,000 votes — taking him to 3,295,365 against President Donald Trump’s 3,289,953.

Decision Desk HQ has now projected Biden to win the state and the entire election with 273 points.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]