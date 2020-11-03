comScore
video

John King and Wolf Blitzer’s Election Night ‘Battle’ is Already a Standout on Social Media

By Leia IdlibyNov 3rd, 2020, 8:48 pm

With cable news in full Election Night mode, the dynamic between CNN’s John King and Wolf Blitzer has already become a standout on social media.

Blitzer is leading election coverage on Tuesday night while King is reporting on results from CNN’s Magic Wall, leading to some incessant interrupting on Blitzer’s part.

A notable back and forth occurred while King was reporting on Florida’s incoming results:

“Florida is now in. Look how close it is,” Blitzer said.

“Florida is close. That’s not breaking news. That part is not breaking news,” King replied.

Journalists and pundits on social media noticed that while King has been trying to maintain a calm disposition, Blitzer has been more animated — resulting in a noteworthy dynamic.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: