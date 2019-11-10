Julián Castro Calls for Re-ordering of Democratic Primary States: ‘Country Has Changed A Lot’

2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro told MSNBC he thinks the order of primary states should change, arguing the country has changed demographically since Iowa became first-in-the-nation.

“I actually believe that we do need to change the order of the states, because I don’t believe that we’re the same country we were in 1972,” Castro told Ayman Mohyeldin. “That’s when Iowa first held its caucus first. And by the time we had the next presidential election in 2024, it will have been more than 50 years since 1972. Our country has changed a lot in those 50 years.”

