Julián Castro Calls for Re-ordering of Democratic Primary States: ‘Country Has Changed A Lot’

By Connor MannionNov 10th, 2019, 9:02 pm

2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro told MSNBC he thinks the order of primary states should change, arguing the country has changed demographically since Iowa became first-in-the-nation.

“I actually believe that we do need to change the order of the states, because I don’t believe that we’re the same country we were in 1972,” Castro told Ayman Mohyeldin. “That’s when Iowa first held its caucus first. And by the time we had the next presidential election in 2024, it will have been more than 50 years since 1972. Our country has changed a lot in those 50 years.”

Mohyeldin was anchoring Kasie DC Sunday night, and was asking Castro to respond to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who dodged a question on the subject from Democracy Now’s Amy Goodman at a forum on environmental justice issues.

“What I really appreciate about Iowans and the folks of New Hampshire is that they take this process very seriously. They vet the candidates, show up at town halls. They give the people a good hearing,” Castro said. “Same time, demographically, it’s not reflective of the United States as a whole, certainly not reflective of the Democratic Party and other states should have their chance.”

“That doesn’t mean that Iowa and New Hampshire can’t still play a role but I don’t think we should be forever married to Iowa and New Hampshire going first,” he continued.

