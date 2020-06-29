Over the weekend, Fox Business’ Charles Gasparino posted a Twitter thread reporting that there are GOP operatives raising the possibility President Donald Trump “could drop out of the race if his poll numbers don’t rebound.”

Gasparino said, “I’m not convinced yet; he’s got time and he’s running against an opponent who is literally hiding in his basement.”

But, he added, “The speculation indicates how tense GOP operatives are about Trump losing and the party losing the senate and having their entire agenda abolished in a leftist wave election.”

The report got some attention in the past day, and on Monday night Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs alluded to that speculation in speaking with Trump senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis.

Dobbs first mentioned how campaign manager Brad Parscale “has created a bit of a kerfuffle” but added that despite speculation, he’s safe in his job.

“All of this nonsense talking — in the left-wing media — talking about this president would quit or, you know, not want to run for re-election,” Dobbs continued, “I had recently the opportunity to talk with him. Anybody who talks to the president knows better than any of that nonsense, knows it’s all claptrap as usual. The man I talked to is fired up, he is in great spirits, and ready to raise a lot of hell on the campaign trail.”

“Yes, he is. He’s a fighter,” Ellis agreed.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

