With Team Trump questioning the legitimacy of the election in several key states, Congressman Matt Gaetz took some shots at the Republican governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, on Sean Hannity’s show Tuesday.

The current count shows Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in Georgia, but the race has not officially been called by anyone yet, and both Republican senators are headed to runoff elections.

Republicans have been attacking Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and demanding he resign, including Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Raffensperger fired back in a statement defending his office:

Raffensperger said the process for reporting results in the state was orderly and followed the law. And he added that while he was “sure” there were illegal votes cast, it was “unlikely” that there total rose to the “numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome” of the election. He also took a shot at Perdue and Loeffler for their criticism: “As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that.”

On Hannity, Hannity asked Gaetz, “Why is that this happens only in a few states?”

Gaetz talked up how Florida changed its system and said, “Every Republican state legislator has an obligation now to persue election integrity legislation in their state to ensure that we do not have these mass mailings of ballots.”

He then took a shot at Kemp, saying, “Brian Kemp was chief elections official for the state of Georgia. Why didn’t he do the things that Ron DeSantis did during his transition to clean up the process, to ensure integrity, to remove the bad actors, and then to give our voters confidence.”

Hannity asked, “Why didn’t he do it now?”

“I think that for Brian Kemp,” Gaetz continued, “it was more important that Kelly Loeffler beat Doug Collins than that Donald Trump beat Joe Biden. He could’ve set that Collins-Loeffler primary earlier. We would’ve had a more united Republican party if that were the case, but in a close election that stuff really matters. It really matters, Sean. And he did not put us in the best position to win.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]