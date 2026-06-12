Piers Morgan and Mark Levin exchanged personal attacks on Friday, each placing blame on the other if Democrats end up in control of the House after the midterm elections.

Morgan responded on X to a clip of Levin saying he’ll blame the “woke right” if Democrats end up with big wins in the midterms, naming some vocal critics of President Donald Trump on the right like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Morgan, Matt Gaetz, and Steve Bannon were also included on the list.

“If — I’m not saying when — if the Democrats take the House and if they take it I blame a number of things, including the woke right. Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Piers Morgan, Matt Gaetz, Steve Bannon, and the rest of them for undermining MAGA, undermining the president,” Levin said.

According to the Fox News host, the people he named have not been as “respectful” of the president when they disagree with him. Carlson, Kelly, and others have been vocal critics on a number of issues, but primarily the ongoing Iran conflict.

“Again, you can have a disagreement with the president. We have a disagreement with the president from time to time, but we’re very respectful about it. We understand his positions so we don’t attack him or even attack his positions. We just state what ours are, but 95% of the time, it’s copacetic and completely copacetic. He loves America, he’s a great patriot, and we adore him,” Levin said.

Morgan called the take “laughable” and said if Republicans face losses in the midterms, it will be because of “war-mongering imbeciles” like Levin.

“Laughable,” he wrote. “A) I’m not ‘right’ – woke or otherwise. B) It will be because of war-mongering imbeciles like Levin.”

Laughable.

a) I’m not ‘right’ – woke or otherwise.

b) It will be because of war-mongering imbeciles like Levin. https://t.co/D5sUbao0kU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2026

Levin fired back by calling Morgan part of the “Woke Reich.”

Piers Morgan denies he’s Woke Reich. Ok, I stand corrected. He’s just a straight up piece of sh*t who sounds Woke Reich. I always want to be accurate. https://t.co/FHJvSCKumV — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 12, 2026

“Piers Morgan denies he’s Woke Reich. Ok, I stand corrected. He’s just a straight up piece of sh*t who sounds Woke Reich. I always want to be accurate,” he wrote.

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