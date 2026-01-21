Republican Congressman Mocks French Prez: Can’t Even ‘Defend Himself From His Wife, Much Less’ Greenland

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) mocked French President Emmanuel Macron for opposing President Donald Trump’s threats to take Greenland from Denmark on Tuesday, claiming the French president couldn’t even “defend himself from his wife.”

After One America News (OAN) host and former congressman Matt Gaetz asked Ogles about France’s opposition to the United States annexing Greenland, Ogles said:

It’s preposterous, let’s be honest, and I’m not trying to be mean, but Macron can’t defend himself from his wife, much less any adversary on the global stage, right? At the end of the day, the United States is the keeper of world and global peace. Boom, that’s it, and so if you want us to continue in that role, we’re going to have to have a stronger presence and, quite frankly, make Greenland a protectorate of the United States so we can do our jobs.

He continued, “And quite frankly, it’s to the benefit of those in Greenland. Look, the Greenlanders have wanted independence from Denmark for roughly 2-300 years and it hasn’t happened. We have an opportunity to truly set them free, to truly capitalize on the resources of the country for their benefit while making the world a safer place, which is clearly the message that President Trump is delivering to the world.”

Ogles’ remark appeared to be a reference to an incident last year where the French president was caught on camera seemingly having a domestic dispute with his wife, Brigitte Macron, which resulted in her pushing her hand into his face.

After video of the incident went viral, Macron told reporters that his wife had just been “joking.”

Macron and Trump exchanged jabs this week after the French president declined an invitation to join the Trump administration’s controversial “Board of Peace.”

Asked on Monday evening about Macron’s decision to decline the invitation, Trump said, “Well nobody wants him because he’s gonna be out of office very soon. That’s alright. What I’ll do is if they feel like hostile, I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes and he’ll join.”

Trump also proceeded to post a private text message from Macron inviting him to dinner in Paris on Thursday.

Macron responded by taking a jab at Trump during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

“We’re shifting to a world without rules,” he warned. “Where international law is trampled underfoot, and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest, and imperial ambitions are resurfacing.”

Watch above via One America News (OAN).