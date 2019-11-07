Former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is reportedly making preparations to jump into the crowded Democratic primary to run for president.

The New York Times reported Thursday “Bloomberg has dispatched staffers to Alabama to gather signatures to qualify for the primary there. Though Alabama does not hold an early primary, it has a Friday deadline for candidates to formally enter the race.”

A close adviser to Bloomberg told the paper that that the former mayor viewed President Trump as an “unprecedented threat to our nation.”

Bloomberg would be the second person to serve as mayor of New York to run for the Democratic nomination this year. Notably, current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tried and ultimately failed in his run, which attracted little-to-no statistical support.

Bloomberg is currently the president and CEO of the financial information and data company Bloomberg L.P. He is reportedly the 14th richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $53 billion dollars.

Bloomberg’s entrance into the race would be a shake-up to a race that has seen criticism of the ultra-wealthy from progressive Democrats like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

