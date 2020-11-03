comScore

Morning Florida Voters Lean Heavily Toward Republicans, Though Dems Outpace in Early Turnout: Cook Report’s Dave Wasserman

By Ken MeyerNov 3rd, 2020, 11:10 am

Election Day is well underway around the country, and Dave Wasserman of the Cook Report has his eyes on some early trends in Florida.

The editor for the nonpartisan analysis newsletter published a series of Twitter threads explaining that the Republican vote in the Sunshine State is already outpacing those who voted early or by mail in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He added the caveat that the GOP election day turnout increase isn’t “unexpected,” however, since it reflects how “we’re going to see unprecedented partisan polarization between the early/mail batches and the Election Day batches tonight.”

Wasserman went on to explain that the data extends far beyond a singular county, and most registered voters have already turned in their ballots.

Wasserman remained on top of this analysis as he responded later on to New York Times’ Nate Cohn:

Even though Wasserman assessed that Democrats had an uptick in the 9 a.m. hour, he noted that Democrats only make up a third of Florida’s registered voters who haven’t voted yet, and Republicans are still outpacing them. He offered Palm Beach County as an example for this trend.

Later, Wasserman announced that Florida finished sorting through the early votes. While there is still a large amount of registered voters yet to be accounted for, his breakdown was that Democrats have already seen a 66.9 percent turnout, Republicans have 66.4 percent, and Independents are at 52.6 percent.

