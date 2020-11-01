Nevada Independent editor and poll forecaster Jon Ralston said that President Donald Trump’s chances to win Nevada are decreasing and “the math is just not there for Trump” to pull out a victory.

The state, which has six electoral votes, was won by Hilary Clinton in 2016 by less than 3% and hasn’t picked a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. Trump has held rallies several times during the Covid-19 outbreak in Nevada, most recently on Oct. 19.

In September, Trump baselessly predicted that Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) would rig the 2020 election in Nevada, saying, “He’ll cheat on the ballots. I have no doubt about it. This is the same man who’s in charge of the ballots.”

On Sunday morning, Ralston noted the record-breaking early voting turnout in Nevada and how that could hurt Trump.

“It already was very difficult for Trump,” Ralston wrote. “Now he has less of a chance to win than he does of getting a gaming license in Nevada. I don’t know how much more mail will be returned before Tuesday, nor do I know how many ballots will be rejected (the rate so far shows it doesn’t change the lead very much). But the dice are cast, and they look like snake eyes for the GOP.”

“The number of votes left for Election Day continues to dwindle, and the chances of an overwhelming GOP turnout to turn this around becomes less and less likely,” he continued. “More later, but the math is just not there for Trump.”

