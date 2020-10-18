At President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada Sunday evening, he mocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden by saying that Biden would “listen to the scientists.”

“If you vote for Biden,” said Trump, “he will surrender your jobs to China. He will surrender your future to the virus. He’s going to lock down, he’s going to want us to lock down.”

“He will listen to the scientists,” Trump continued in a mocking tone. “If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we’re like a rocket ship. Take a look at the numbers.”

Sunday’s rally followed the trend of Trump campaign events, featuring a crowd of people packed closely together and ignoring the recommendations of health officials to socially distance and wear face masks. Once again, the notable exception to the lack of masks were the people immediately behind the president in the camera’s view, who were issued “MAGA” masks to wear.

This is far from the first time Trump has mocked Biden for following the recommendations of scientists. He has specifically ridiculed Biden’s use of face masks, including at their first debate.

Back in September, Biden responded to Trump’s disdain for scientific advice, saying, “I listen to scientists. This is not a game. Life and death…I don’t get it, I mean, it’s hard to respond to something so idiotic.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

