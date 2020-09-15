Trump Baselessly Says the Governor of Nevada Will Cheat in the 2020 Election: ‘He’ll Cheat on the Ballots, I Have No Doubt About it’

President Donald Trump, without any basis in fact whatsoever, said definitively that Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) will rig the 2020 election in his state.

The president made the claim on Fox & Friends Tuesday. Responding to a question from Ainsley Earhardt who asked the president to address critics who called him out for holding an indoor rally in Nevada on Sunday night, Trump claimed that Sisolak stopped the campaign from using one of the four or five outdoor sites under consideration for the event, and forced the rally to an indoor venue supplied by a “great supporter” who didn’t care about facing pressure from the governor. Trump went on to rip Sisolak.

“The governor of the state tried to make it impossible for us to have a rally,” Trump said. “Democrat. Rather liberal Democrat, and a political hack. And he tried to make it difficult.”

Trump proceeded to state, firmly and conclusively, that the 2020 election in Nevada will be fixed.

“This is the same guy that’s going to be in charge of the ballots,” Trump said. “You think that’s fair? Millions of ballots are going out, he’s the governor of the state. Do you think it’s a fair thing? Because I’m winning that state easily. But the one thing they can’t beat — if they cheat on the ballots. Now, he’ll cheat on the ballots. I have no doubt about it. This is the same man who’s in charge of the ballots.”

Two major polls of Nevada in recent days show former Vice President Joe Biden leading the president by 4-5 points — a fact which runs counter to Trump’s claim that he’s winning the state “easily.” Further, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is in charge of the election. Cegavske is a Republican.

Watch above, via Fox News.

