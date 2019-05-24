MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace invited presidential contender Beto O’Rourke to “play media critic,” asking him about what reporters covering the 2020 campaign trail could do better.

“Play media critic: What can we do better for those of us covering your candidacies far away from where the first votes will be cast?” Wallace asked.

The former Texas congressman initially shrugged off the question, saying “it is what it is” on Wallace’s show Deadline: White House Friday afternoon.

When asked again he spoke more substantively on the subject.

“We’ll have incredibly powerful town hall meeting, 10 or 12 amazing questions, people sharing their own stories … then there will be members of the media there, who will ask me a horse race question,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke asked for more questions on campaign issues.

“How do I afford to ensure that I can take care of myself and fill this prescription. How do I guarantee my child is going to a world class public school by paying teachers a living wage? How do we deal with climate change before it’s too late?” he suggested.

“I understand how captivating the horse race part of this can be, but I really feel that disconnect between what is reported and what is often said in these town hall meetings,” O’Rourke said.

Watch above, via MSNBC

