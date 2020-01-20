Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden didn’t get the New York Times endorsement he was after – but the internet believes he garnered a much more coveted endorsement, from a security officer riding with the former vice president up to the endorsement interview in the elevator named Jacklyn.

Biden was greeted by the security officer Jacklyn who stated, “I love you, I do, you’re my favorite,” before Biden asked of her name.

Jacklyn then continued by praising Biden, “You are awesome, oh my God.”

The two then took a selfie before Biden’s meeting with the publication to convince writers to issue him an endorsement.

MUST WATCH: @JoeBiden snaps a selfie in an elevator with a fan ahead his interview with #TheWeeklyNYT. 📸 pic.twitter.com/3b2vV5qQFL — Matt Hill (@thematthill) January 20, 2020

Peter Hamby, the former Vanity Fair correspondent who currently hosts a show for Snapchat, pointed out that the clip of Biden meeting the security officer has more traffic than the videos of the Times editorial board meeting with Senators Warren and Klobuchar combined.

The NYT video of Biden in the elevator now has more than 6x the views on Twitter than the NYT opinion videos for Warren and Klobuchar … combined pic.twitter.com/u0KgxwCjMl — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 20, 2020

The Joe Biden clip in the elevator: Nice. #theweeklynyt — Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 20, 2020

Could the Biden campaign have asked for better optics than this: an ordinary worker gushing over him while the New York Times editorial board decides to not put him in their top four choices? pic.twitter.com/5fBj4EoxwO — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) January 20, 2020

My favorite moment of the whole endorsement #theweeklynyt episode is Biden talking to our security guard. It makes me so happy. — Kathleen Kingsbury (@katiekings) January 20, 2020

The contrast between Biden walking into the NYT’s elevator and being told “I love you so much” by the working class African American woman in it, then getting dismissed by the NYT editorial board, is a perfect microcosm of this entire campaign. https://t.co/xF1rG5S7k0 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 20, 2020

This beautiful moment between Biden and a security guard is why he will win. Honestly the woman working in the elevator endorsing Biden was probably more meaningful than the New York Times endorsement: pic.twitter.com/89TmM6rbRO — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 20, 2020 The love that America has for Joe Biden is bigger than any New York Times endorsement.#TheWeeklyNYT #nytimesendorsement #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/3biCVIXVyr — Lindy Li (@lindyli) January 20, 2020

The New York Times endorsed both Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November.

