NYT Democratic Endorsement Documentary Finds Unlikely Hero, A Security Officer Who Loves Joe Biden

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 20th, 2020, 2:43 pm

Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden didn’t get the New York Times endorsement he was after – but the internet believes he garnered a much more coveted endorsement, from a security officer riding with the former vice president up to the endorsement interview in the elevator named Jacklyn.

Biden was greeted by the security officer Jacklyn who stated, “I love you, I do, you’re my favorite,” before Biden asked of her name.

Jacklyn then continued by praising Biden, “You are awesome, oh my God.”

The two then took a selfie before Biden’s meeting with the publication to convince writers to issue him an endorsement.

 

Peter Hamby, the former Vanity Fair correspondent who currently hosts a show for Snapchat, pointed out that the clip of Biden meeting the security officer has more traffic than the videos of the Times editorial board meeting with Senators Warren and Klobuchar combined.

The New York Times endorsed both Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November.

