One of the Web’s Most Popular Joe Biden Websites Reportedly Run by Trump Consultant

A new report shows one of the most popular websites about presidential contender Joe Biden is in fact a mocking dig at the former vice president created by a consultant for Republicans and President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported about the website’s origins Saturday, saying it is designed to look like a pro-Biden website, but it actually mocks him through the use of gifs and various blurbs about Biden’s past unpopular positions like his opposition to court-ordered busing in the 1970s and his support for the Iraq war.

In the website’s fine print, it says it is a work of parody and paid for “BY AN American citizen FOR American citizens,” though it says it is not the work of any campaign.

The New York Times reports Republican strategist Patrick Mauldin, who makes digital content for Trump’s re-election campaign, is behind the site. Mauldin told the Times that he created the website independent of his work for the Trump campaign.

“We appreciate their efforts in their own time with parodies like this that help the cause,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said.

T.J. Ducklo, a Biden campaign spokesman, criticized the site.

“Imagine our surprise that a site full of obvious disinformation,” he said, “is the handiwork of an operative tied to the Trump campaign.”

[Image via Scott Olson/Getty Images]

