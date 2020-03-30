comScore

Poll: 15% of Bernie Sanders Supporters Would Choose Trump Over Biden

By Adrian CarrasquilloMar 30th, 2020, 12:17 pm

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has said he will do everything he can to defeat President Donald Trump, even if Joe Biden is the likely nominee, would see 15% of his supporters jump ship to Trump, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

“Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who prefer Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the nomination, 15% say they’d back Trump over Biden in the fall,” ABC News said.

Biden and Trump are effectively tied, with the former vice president leading 49% to 47%, but badly trailing in enthusiasm, at 24% compared to 53% for Trump.

The Washington Post followed up by reporting that Democrats are concerned with Sanders staying in the race and playing a possible spoiler role when many prefer a unified party to take on Trump, amid the coronavirus health and financial crisis.

The fears are that Biden could go the way of Clinton, winning a prolonged nomination fight, as Trump consolidates support and wins in November.

“It’s the equivalent of a World War II kamikaze pilot,” Philippe Reines, a longtime Clinton advis0r, said to The Washington Post. “They have no better option than to plow into USS Biden.”

