Pressure has begun to build for networks to call a Joe Biden win for the 2020 election — with MSNBC’s own Joe Scarborough calling it “preposterous” that they have not called the race yet.

Several journalists and pundits have posted to Twitter begging the networks to make the call, as Biden was already declared the next president of the United States by the Decision Desk and other projections.

Even network news team members have taken to social media to put pressure on them to make the official call:

I don’t know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020

There is no reason why the networks are not calling Pennsylvania for Biden right now. Anyone who knows the state can review the data, follow the trends, and know he will win the Keystone State by tens of thousands of votes. Call it. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 6, 2020

Using the same standard networks have used for decades, it is preposterous they have not called it. It is over and they know it. https://t.co/TtqLcTVsvU — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 6, 2020

It’s time, folks. He’s going to lose his mind no matter when you do it, might as well pull the band-aid off now. https://t.co/aayBV5xMcp — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 6, 2020

I don’t know enough to question their decision, but this explainer doesn’t really seem to explain much? It’s not like outlets never call states with outstanding vote greater than the margin. https://t.co/9lQHfBYVND — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 6, 2020

I wouldn’t think ratings/clickbait is a motivating factor for AP, tho? They’re not going to get more/fewer subscribers depending how long the race goes on. But I do have a hard time reconciling the certainty of so many data people with the reluctance to make a call. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 6, 2020

Supposed to be going on NBC in a little bit. Going to use my best Sam Kinison voice to yell: “Call it. Just call it!” — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 6, 2020

It is time for the Decision desks to call this race. Networks and other news organizations should not be intimidated from declaring reality. The Trump team has lost. It’s over. @ProjectLincoln . The threshold for calling these races has been met and then some. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 6, 2020

It is time to call this election. Every data journalist knows Trump can’t win. By delaying the call (for viewers? clicks?), the networks are allowing Trump’s conspiracy theories to gain traction which endangers our democracy. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 6, 2020

