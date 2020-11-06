comScore

Pressure Mounts on Networks to Declare Biden the Winner: ‘Call It. Just Call It!’

By Leia IdlibyNov 6th, 2020, 2:39 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Pressure has begun to build for networks to call a Joe Biden win for the 2020 election — with MSNBC’s own Joe Scarborough calling it “preposterous” that they have not called the race yet.

Several journalists and pundits have posted to Twitter begging the networks to make the call, as Biden was already declared the next president of the United States by the Decision Desk and other projections.

Even network news team members have taken to social media to put pressure on them to make the official call:

