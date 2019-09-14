2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) had warm praise for opponent Andrew Yang, saying she liked his “innovative ideas” and said she thinks he brings something to the table.

“I admire and frankly take joy in hearing people with innovative ideas and who are questioning the status quo and willing to challenge it,” Harris told CNN.

Harris was speaking with CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota Friday morning when Camerota asked about Harris laughing after Yang used his opening statement to announce a pilot program of his Freedom Dividend proposal.

During the Thursday debates on ABC, Harris could be heard chuckling after Yang, an entrepreneur, announced he would be providing $12,000 a year to 10 families as a way to market his central campaign issue.

Yang’s key policy proposal in his campaign is to provide $1,000 a month to all American citizens – a form of universal basic income. During the debates, Yang also said he would provide something called “Democracy Dollars” as a way to help get money out of elections.

“One of the things I like about Andrew Yang is he is constantly raising ideas and approaches that have not typically been on that debate stage, and I think he is challenging all of us to think about how we can be more innovative, and I admire that,” Harris told Camerota.

Watch above, via CNN.

