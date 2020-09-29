Presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace pressed Donald Trump for his repeated, unfounded claims about widespread mail-in voting fraud and exposed that fact the president does not have any kind of plan to combat the supposed crisis he claims is taking place right now.

As the debate wound down in the final 15 minutes, Wallace directly addressed the ongoing attacks on mail voting by Trump and noted that tens of millions of Americans voted using that method in 2018 — with no examples of systemic fraud. .

“You have been charging for months mail in balloting will be a disaster. You say it’s rigged. It will lead to fraud,” Wallace noted. “In 2018, in the last midterm election. 31 million people voted mail in voting. That was a quarter of all the voters that year. Cast ballots by mail. Now that millions of mail in ballots have gone out, what are you going to do about it and are you counting on the supreme Court including a Justice Barrett to settle a dispute?”

“I’m counting on them to look at the ballots. I hope we don’t need them. I think so,” Trump responded. “What’s happening is incredible,” he added before making another claim about the 2016 election.

“What are you going to do about it? Millions go out,” Wallace pressed.

“Go vote. A solicited ballot. Or go vote,” Trump insisted, not answering the question.

“The fact millions of people…” Wallace began again.

“Go and vote. Like they used to,” Trump said, ignoring the question again.

“Either do a solicited ballot. You send it in and send it back,” Trump repeated, apparently unable to answer the question before restoring to trafficking in more baseless conspiracy theories about a voting crisis that seemed to have no intention of trying to solve.

