“Shit show.”

CNN did not mince any words in its immediate reactions to the grueling, nasty debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Jake Tapper started by calling the debate “a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside of a train wreck.”

“That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace,” Tapper continued. “And it’s primarily because of President Trump, who spent the entire time interrupting, not abiding by the rules he agreed to, lying, maliciously attacking the son of the vice president. When asked to condemn white supremacists, he brought up the name of a neo-fascist far right group, and said stand back and stand by.”

He said clearly the American people lost.

Dana Bash went further:

“That was a shit show.”

“That is really the phrase I’m getting from people on both sides of the aisle on text and it’s the only phrase I can think of to describe it,” she explained. “The people who have been hurt the most by that are the people who are genuinely looking to see what each candidate stands for and who they should vote for. There are still people out there who haven’t made up their mind, either on which candidate to vote for or whether to vote. I’m not sure that particularly on the latter point that that performance and that theater there, the reality TV show, the bad reality TV show is going to help them in the least.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

