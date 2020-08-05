The Trump Campaign Is Seeking an Early September Debate Against Biden

The Trump campaign is requesting that the Commission on Presidential Debates hold one of the scheduled debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden in early September.

Axios obtained a letter from the Trump campaign — specifically Rudy Giuliani — requesting either a fourth debate taking place in early September or moving the final debate from October 22nd to the first week in September.

The rationale, Giuliani argues, is that by the time of the first debate on September 29th, millions of Americans in many states “will already have started voting.”

“For a nation already deprived of a traditional campaign schedule because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it makes no sense to also deprive so many Americans of the opportunity to see and hear the two competing visions for our country’s future before millions of votes have been cast,” the letter continues.

There’s been some media chatter this week — spurred on by some recent op-eds — on whether Biden would debate the president. The Biden campaign reiterated this week that the former vice president is “very much looking forward to debating Donald Trump and putting these contrasts on display.”

The letter from Giuliani also includes a list of potential debate moderators, like Fox News’ Bret Baier or CBS’ Norah O’Donnell or conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]