Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Monday torched Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his record on race, asserting in a keynote speech at the Republican National Convention that Biden was responsible for putting “millions of Black Americans behind bars.”

Scott — one of three Black members of the Senate, along with Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris (D-CA) — recounted his upbringing and emphasized his “faith in Jesus and faith in America,” while whacking Biden both for his record and gaffes involving race.

“My parents divorced when I was 7 years old, and we moved in with my grandparents into a two-bedroom home with me, my mom, and my brother sharing a room and one bed,” Scott noted. “My mom worked 16 hours a day to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads. She knew that if we could find the opportunity, bigger things would come.”

He also described his first race for the United States House in 2010 — and said his experience indicated that America was “striving to be better.”

“In an overwhelmingly white district, the voters judge me not on the color of my skin but on the content of my character,” Scott said. “We live in a world that only wants you to believe in the bad news racially, economically, and culturally polarizing news. The truth is our nation always bends back towards fairness. We are not fully where we want to be, but I thank God Almighty we are not where we used to be. We are always striving to be better. When we stumble, and we will, we pick ourselves back up and try again.”

He subsequently recalled several of Biden’s gaffes involving racial issues and credited President Donald Trump with fixing “many of the disparities Biden created,” including his leadership on the 1994 crime bill, which Scott said was responsible for putting “millions of black Americans behind bars.”

“Joe Biden said if a Black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly Black,” Scott said. “Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community. It was Joe Biden who said poor kids can be just as smart as white kids. And while his words are one thing, his actions take it to a whole new level.

“Make no mistake, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution, a fundamentally different America,” Scott added. “If we let them, they will turn our country into a socialist utopia.”

Scott pointed to his late grandfather, Artis Ware — who left school during the third grade to pick cotton for 50 cents a day — as an illustration of the American dream.

“Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming,” Scott said. “He suffered the in dignity of being forced out of school as a third grader to pick cotton, and he never learned to read or write.

“Yet, he lived long enough to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and the United States Senate in the history of this country,” he added. “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.”

Watch above via CNN.

