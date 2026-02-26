House Republican Throws Vance Under the Bus When Confronted About Skipping Votes

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), who is running for U.S. Senate, offered an interesting defense when he was confronted with his paltry attendance in the House while he campaigns for higher office.

Hunt and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are aiming to unseat Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the Republican primary on March 3. If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff will be held in May. Polls have consistently indicated Paxton and Cornyn in the lead, though neither is receiving close to a majority.

Hunt appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Will Cain Show on Fox News to make his case. At one point, the host noted the lawmaker’s lack of attendance in the House.

“You’ve missed 44 out of 48 votes, Will Cain said. “I guess it’s the most absentee of any member of Congress, and [you] didn’t attend the State of the Union the other night. What do you say to that criticism?”

Hunt responded by noting that Cornyn has a massive fundraising advantage over him before noting the respective absenteeism of Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) when they last campaigned for office:

Well, this year, I have been running to unseat a 24-year incumbent because I believe in term limits. And I don’t have a hundred million dollars to spend, as John Cornyn has spent in this race. So, for the past few months, I’ve been traveling all over Texas. And I’m the only one that’s actually running a campaign. Do you know how many votes JD Vance missed [in the Senate] when he was tasked to be the vice president? All of them. Do you know how many votes Tim Scott missed when he was running for president? The third-most in the history of the Senate. Over 150. So again, this is a moot point. Everybody knows that when you’re running for higher office, it’s important to get your face in front of the people.

Hunt went on to say that whenever the White House and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) requested he fly back to Washington, D.C. to cast votes, he did so.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!